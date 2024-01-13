News & Insights

The Poorest Big City in Every State

January 13, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Jami Farkas for GOBankingRates

Media outlets often publish articles about the richest cities in each state, showing off the location’s biggest tourist attractions, fanciest neighborhoods or most sparkling amenities, like community theaters, parks and schools.

It isn’t as often that we hear about the regions in a state where residents struggle economically compared to a neighboring community or even live below the poverty level, but each state has at least one.

To determine the poorest big city in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed data about the median household income, the percentage of the population living below the poverty level and the per capita income, as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Read through to see what qualifies as the poorest city in your state and the rest of the United States.

Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

Birmingham, Alabama

  • Population: 200,431
  • Median Household Income: $42,464
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 26.09%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,289

Aerial View of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska during a stormy Summer Sunset.

Fairbanks, Alaska

  • Population: 32,496
  •  Median Household Income: $69,914
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.67%
  • Per Capita Income: $34,820

Afternoon aerial view of dense urban core of Surprise, Arizona, USA.

Surprise, Arizona

  • Population: 145,591
  • Median Household Income: $87,756
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 6.79%
  • Per Capita Income: $37,518
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

  • Population: 41,172
  • Median Household Income: $39,411
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 24.88%
  • Per Capita Income: $21,170
Bright and colorful image of residential area in Anaheim, Orange County, California.

Anaheim, California

  • Population: 347,111
  • Median Household Income: $88,538
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.62%
  • Per Capita Income: $35,331
Pueblo, United States - August 18, 2013: The Riverwalk has revitalized the downtown area of Pueblo, Colorado by creating retail shops and restaurants in a section of town that was once uninhabitable.

Pueblo, Colorado

  • Population: 111,430
  • Median Household Income: $52,794
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.60%
  • Per Capita Income: $28,968

New Britain Connecticut shutterstock_72334186

New Britain, Connecticut

  • Population: 74,212
  • Median Household Income: $53,766
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.70%
  • Per Capita Income: $28,796 
Welcome to Delaware road sign stock photo

Smyrna, Delaware

  • Population: 12,870
  • Median Household Income: $68,260
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.99%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,340 

Hialeah, Florida

  • Population: 222,996
  • Median Household Income: $49,531
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.81%
  • Per Capita Income: $24,295 
Welcome to Georgia State Sign stock photo

South Fulton, Georgia

  • Population: 107,865
  • Median Household Income: $77,488
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.37%
  • Per Capita Income: $36,153 

Skyline of Honolulu, Hawaii and the surrounding area including the hotels and buildings on Waikiki Beach.

Kahului, Hawaii

  • Population: 27,233
  • Median Household Income: $94,712
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.72%
  • Per Capita Income: $34,885 
The beauty of the park in downtown Caldwell, Idaho - Image.

Caldwell, Idaho

  • Population: 61,212
  • Median Household Income: $65,259
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.63%
  • Per Capita Income: $24,112 
Cape Cod Style in Waukegan, Illinois

Waukegan, Illinois

  • Population: 89,435
  • Median Household Income: $66,077
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 15.00%
  • Per Capita Income: $30,089 
View of the fountain in the campus of Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, in summer - Image.

Lafayette, Indiana

  • Population: 70,828
  • Median Household Income: $50,674
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 16.47%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,523 

Iowa Road

Council Bluffs, Iowa

  • Population: 62,670
  • Median Household Income: $61,181
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 13.59%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,946 
The Cozy Inn

Salina, Kansas

  • Population: 46,734
  • Median Household Income: $56,945
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.67%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,477 
Location of the Battle of Richmond during the Civil War.

Richmond, Kentucky

  • Population: 34,883
  • Median Household Income: $45,457
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 22.23%
  • Per Capita Income: $26,787
Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

Bossier City, Louisiana

  • Population: 62,971
  •  Median Household Income: $54,100
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.36%
  • Per Capita Income: $30,737 

Lewiston is a city in Androscoggin County in Maine, and the second-largest city in the state.

Lewiston, Maine

  • Population: 37,577
  • Median Household Income: $54,317
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.83%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,223 
Maryland Welcome Sign

Glen Burnie, Maryland

  • Population: 71,427
  • Median Household Income: $86,283
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.16%
  • Per Capita Income: $41,570 
A flock of sea gulls scattered along lynn beach in lynn massachusetts, in the background is the town of swampscott - Image.

Lynn, Massachusetts

  • Population: 100,653
  • Median Household Income: $70,046
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.08%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,816 
Warren Michigan General Motors Technical Center

Warren, Michigan

  • Population: 138,588
  •  Median Household Income: $61,633
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 13.52%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,080

Welcome-Minnesota-iStock-508789795

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

  • Population: 84,951
  • Median Household Income: $82,271
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.88%
  • Per Capita Income: $36,531 
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Greenville, Mississippi

  • Population: 29,495
  • Median Household Income: $35,148
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 32.20%
  • Per Capita Income: $22,111 
skyline of down town Springfield Missouri

Springfield, Missouri

  • Population: 168,873
  • Median Household Income: $43,450
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.32%
  • Per Capita Income: $28,806 
Flathead Valley, Montana, Travel, destinations, hidden gems, travel destination

Kalispell, Montana

  • Population: 25,473
  • Median Household Income: $57,123
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 10.37%
  • Per Capita Income: $32,570 

An aerial shot of the Omaha Suburb of Fremont in Nebraska.

Fremont, Nebraska

  • Population: 27,230
  • Median Household Income: $62,226
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.52%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,944 
Sunrise Manor Nevada

Sunrise Manor, Nevada

  • Population: 198,325
  • Median Household Income: $52,476
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 21.82%
  • Per Capita Income: $22,600 
The Winnipesaukee River, in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Laconia, New Hampshire

  • Population: 16,898
  • Median Household Income: $67,856
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 10.20%
  • Per Capita Income: $39,171 
Elizabeth is a city in Union County, New Jersey, United States.

Elizabeth, New Jersey

  • Population: 135,665
  • Median Household Income: $59,939
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 15.35%
  • Per Capita Income: $26,633 

South Valley New Mexico

South Valley, New Mexico

  • Population: 37,601
  • Median Household Income: $44,670
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 21.01%
  • Per Capita Income: $24,047 
US State waving flag of New York.

Cheektowaga, New York

  • Population: 76,483
  • Median Household Income: $64,066
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.80%
  • Per Capita Income: $34,897 
Daybreak over field.

Concord, North Carolina

  • Population: 105,335
  • Median Household Income: $83,480
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 7.52%
  • Per Capita Income: $39,148 
North-Dakota

Jamestown, North Dakota

  • Population: 15,850
  • Median Household Income: $53,389
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.89%
  • Per Capita Income: $34,078 

Downtown of Canton, Ohio, USA.

Canton, Ohio

  • Population: 70,589
  • Median Household Income: $37,627
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 30.24%
  • Per Capita Income: $22,649 
The city of Lawton is the county seat of Comanche County, in the State of Oklahoma.

Lawton, Oklahoma

  • Population: 91,023
  • Median Household Income: $51,561
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.40%
  • Per Capita Income: $27,221 
Oregon direction sign stock photo

Springfield, Oregon

  • Population: 61,740
  • Median Household Income: $60,982
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 16.41%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,284 
Reading is a city in and the county seat of Berks County, Pennsylvania, United States.

Reading, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 94,601
  • Median Household Income: $42,852
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 28.61%
  • Per Capita Income: $20,782

Central-Falls-High-School, Rhode-Island

Central Falls, Rhode Island

  • Population: 22,359
  • Median Household Income: $43,092
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 24.43%
  • Per Capita Income: $19,552
Fort Sumter in Charleston South Carolina

Sumter, South Carolina

  • Population: 43,046
  • Median Household Income: $48,900
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.50%
  • Per Capita Income: $27,742
Downtown Huron South Dakota

Huron, South Dakota

  • Population: 14,179
  • Median Household Income: $57,702
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 11.08%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,576
Clarksville is a city in and the county seat of Montgomery County, Tennessee.

Clarksville, Tennessee

  • Population: 167,882
  • Median Household Income: $62,688
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.88%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,481 

El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

El Paso, Texas

  • Population: 677,181
  • Median Household Income: $55,710
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 18.94%
  • Per Capita Income: $27,434
Cities, Ogden, Utah

Ogden, Utah

  • Population: 86,754
  • Median Household Income: $66,226
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.12%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,437
Autumn in Bennington, Vermont stock photo

Bennington, Vermont

  • Population: 8,753
  • Median Household Income: $51,221
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.96%
  • Per Capita Income: $33,141
High angle view of Roanoke Virginia with famous church in the background -- St Andrews Catholic Church.

Roanoke, Virginia

  • Population: 99,213
  • Median Household Income: $51,523
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.11%
  • Per Capita Income: $33,206

Clark College Campus, Vancouver, Washington.

Vancouver, Washington

  • Population: 190,700
  • Median Household Income: $73,626
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.33%
  • Per Capita Income: $40,219
wheeling-west-virginia-picture-id172208695

 Wheeling, West Virginia

  • Population: 26,900
  • Median Household Income: $46,516
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 18.25%
  • Per Capita Income: $33,868
The Rock River, seen from Traxel Park in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Janesville, Wisconsin

  • Population: 65,669
  • Median Household Income: $68,610
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.87%
  • Per Capita Income: $35,135
Riverton-Wyoming

Riverton, Wyoming

  • Population: 10,733
  • Median Household Income: $50,861
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.48%
  • Per Capita Income: $25,653

Methodology: To find the poorest big cities in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 10 cities in each state by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, the median household income, the percentage of population below the poverty level and the per capita income also were sourced from the American Community Survey. The median household income, per capita income and percentage of population below poverty level were all scored and summed to allow a comparison of each city within every state. The cities with higher scores represent poorer cities with lower median household incomes, higher poverty rates and lower per capita income. The highest-scoring city in each state was determined to be its poorest big city. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 12, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Poorest Big City in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

