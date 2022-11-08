Markets

The politics and economics of superpower rivalries: podcast

November 08, 2022 — 04:11 am EST

Written by Peter Thal Larsen for Reuters ->

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Are America and China heading for a showdown, and what does it mean for the world order? In this edition of the Exchange podcast Paul Tucker, former deputy governor of the Bank of England, discusses the financial and foreign policy fallout and his new book, “Global Discord”.

