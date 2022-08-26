The Points Guy’s Nick Ewen on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Nick Ewen, director of content at the popular travel site The Points Guy.

My Best Purchase

$1,949.94 for a six-night trip to Ireland for me and my wife. We saw a special on TravelZoo several years ago, and for less than $1,000 per person we got six nights in hotels — two each in Limerick, Castlebar and Dublin, daily breakfast, an automatic car rental with unlimited mileage and GPS, and round-trip flights from New York-JFK to Dublin. Even better? Both flights were oversold in economy, so we were bumped to business class (for free) thanks to my Delta elite status.

My Worst Purchase

I once redeemed 47,500 Delta miles to fly from Florida to New York round-trip, with one of the legs in domestic first class. For such a short flight, it was really silly to reserve a seat up front, as I could’ve saved a bunch of miles by flying economy.

