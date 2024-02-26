The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) closed the latest trading day at $144.85, indicating a -0.87% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.06, down 23.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.2 billion, down 7.21% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.28 per share and a revenue of $21.2 billion, signifying shifts of -12.91% and -1.34%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% increase. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.54.

One should further note that PNC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Banks - Major Regional industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

