The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) closed at $124.68, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2023. On that day, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is projected to report earnings of $3.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.36 billion, down 3.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $21.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.3% and +2.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.47.

Meanwhile, PNC's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PNC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

