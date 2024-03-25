The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) ending at $155.04, denoting a -0.3% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.27%.

The the stock of company has risen by 6.43% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 16, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.01, down 24.37% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.19 billion, indicating a 7.33% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.33 per share and revenue of $21.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.55% and -1.48%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.61. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.21 for its industry.

Investors should also note that PNC has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Major Regional industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.