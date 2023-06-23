The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) closed at $123.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc to post earnings of $3.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.46 billion, up 6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

PNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.96 per share and revenue of $22.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +4.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.8, so we one might conclude that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PNC has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

