The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) reached $156.88, with a -0.17% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.23% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.5% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 16, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.06, marking a 23.12% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.19 billion, down 7.33% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.41 per share and a revenue of $21.17 billion, representing changes of -11.99% and -1.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24.

Investors should also note that PNC has a PEG ratio of 1.81 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Banks - Major Regional industry stood at 1.67 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.