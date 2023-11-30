The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) closed the latest trading day at $133.96, indicating a +1.19% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 16.67% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 11.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3, signifying a 14.04% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.27 billion, indicating an 8.5% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

PNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.86 per share and revenue of $21.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.72% and +1.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.51% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.83.

Meanwhile, PNC's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Major Regional industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.39.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

