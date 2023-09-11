The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) closed at $118.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.01% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2023. In that report, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc to post earnings of $3.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.36 billion, down 3.48% from the year-ago period.

PNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $21.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.3% and +2.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.47.

Meanwhile, PNC's PEG ratio is currently 1.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

