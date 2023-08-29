The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) closed the most recent trading day at $120.59, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.21, down 15.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.36 billion, down 3.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $21.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.3% and +2.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.

We can also see that PNC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

