The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) standing at $149.60, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.82%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.05% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 16, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.05, indicating a 23.37% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.2 billion, indicating a 7.21% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

PNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.28 per share and revenue of $21.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.91% and -1.37%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. As of now, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.12. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.74.

We can also see that PNC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.