The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) closed the most recent trading day at $119.41, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is projected to report earnings of $3.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.36 billion, down 3.48% from the year-ago period.

PNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $21.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.3% and +2.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% lower. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.53, which means The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PNC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.