The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) closed at $120.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 13, 2023. In that report, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc to post earnings of $3.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.36 billion, down 3.48% from the year-ago period.

PNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $21.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.3% and +2.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.

We can also see that PNC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

