The Playbook for Profiting in the AI Boom

Luke Lango here.

We all know AI is the real deal. It’s going to change the world in profound ways over the next few years, and investors that buy AI stocks today will make fortunes. That much is crystal clear.

In other words, one major question still remains…

What are the best AI stocks to buy today?

Should you chase the rally in a red-hot AI chipmaker? Or maybe buy the breakout in the AI software company? Or is a hardware play the best AI stock to buy right now?

The answer to those questions may root itself in a historical analysis of previous technological paradigm shifts.

Indeed, every new technological paradigm shift – like the one we’re seeing with AI – follows a similar pattern.

That is, these shifts evolve in three distinct “profit waves.”

Let’s take a look at each – and at how you can catch some of those profits along the way…

The “Millionaire Playbook”

The first profit wave emerges in the “picks and shovels” suppliers of the new tech – the companies that make the stuff that powers the technology.

The second profit wave emerges in the infrastructure makers for the new tech – the companies that take those picks and shovels and make new devices.

And the third profit wave emerges in the software and services developers for the new tech – the companies that create cool, usable applications on top of the new devices.

Makes sense, right?

First, there’s a gold rush for materials to build new tech.

Then, there’s a gold rush for new devices that are built with that tech.

Finally, once everyone has one of those devices, there’s a gold rush for creating applications and services on top of them.

Take the mobile internet boom of the 2010s, for example.

In that time, we saw a profit boom in semiconductor companies like Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) that were selling the chips that powered smartphones.

A few years later, we saw a profit boom in device-making companies like Apple Inc. (AAPL), which took those Qualcomm chips and made ultra-popular iPhones.

By 2015, a profit boom emerged in software and services companies like Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Once smartphones were ubiquitous, those companies built really cool mobile internet applications for those devices.

This graphic from Morgan Stanley shows what I’m talking about…

The best way to play the internet boom of the 2010s was to buy semiconductor stocks in 2010, and then sell them in 2011… roll the profits into infrastructure stocks, and then sell those in 2013… then roll those profits into software and services stocks.

That was the “Millionaire Playbook” for the mobile internet boom of the 2010s.

Monetizing the AI Revolution

It is also the “Millionaire Playbook” for every major technological revolution of the past 50 years. Every new tech revolution emerges in three distinct profit waves: Suppliers first, device-makers second, and software developers third.

The AI Revolution will play out no differently.

We’re already seeing the first profit wave emerge today. AI chip supplier stocks are soaring right now.

This boom will last for a year or so. Then, it’ll be the AI hardware makers who experience a profit surge. After that, the AI software developers will start to soar.

This is the “Millionaire Playbook” for the AI Revolution.

Regards,

Luke Lango

Senior Analyst, InvestorPlace

Eric Fry is an award-winning stock picker with numerous “10-bagger” calls — in good markets AND bad. How? By finding potent global megatrends… before they take off. In fact, Eric has recommended 41 different 1,000%+ stock market winners in his career. Plus, he beat 650 of the world’s most famous investors (including Bill Ackman and David Einhorn) in a contest. And today he’s revealing his next potential 1,000% winner for free, here.

More From InvestorPlace

