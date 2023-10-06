'The Place Is A Palace': Joe Rogan Says If You Believe Judge's Valuation Of Trump's Mar-A-Lago, 'You Don't Give A F*** About The Truth'

Joe Rogan, famous comedian and podcast host, agrees with former President Donald Trump that the valuation of Mar-a-Lago, determined during Trump’s New York fraud trial, is significantly undervalued.

What Happened: During a Wednesday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the host discussed Trump’s objections to his Florida Mar-a-Lago property being valued at $18 million. Trump has been accusing the judge and New York Attorney General Letitia James of misrepresenting the value of his businesses in the civil suit.

“The judge ruled that it was worth $18 million. It's 20 acres and like the most expensive real estate in that area, like a house down the street from it, much smaller. It's just sold for $50 million,” Rogan said.

“It's like they don't even try to pretend!” the comedian said, laughing.

Rogan further pointed out a Palm Beach residence near Mar-a-Lago that sold for over three times the valuation of Trump’s expansive property. He also mentioned that Forbes valued the Florida property at approximately $300 million.

Despite the judge’s valuation, it was actually a Palm Beach County appraiser who determined the property’s value between $18-$28 million from 2011 to 2021.

Rogan criticized both the official valuation and the media for not challenging it enough. He stated, “If you say $18 million, like … The place is a palace. It’s 20 acres! Get the f*** out of here. This is crazy. You can’t do that. That’s, like, too obvious… You don't give a f*** about the truth.”

Why It Matters: Judge Arthur Engoron, in his court ruling, found that Trump had committed fraud by inflating the value of multiple properties, including Mar-a-Lago by at least 2,300%.

These allegations form part of a larger lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General James against Trump and his organization, accusing them of decades-long fraud. This $250 million lawsuit alleges that the Trump company manipulated asset values to obtain lower taxes and better insurance coverage.

Following the ruling, certain business licenses of Trump have been revoked, and an independent monitor has been assigned to oversee the Trump organization.

Last month, Trump’s son Eric Trump dubbed the case an “attempt to destroy my father and kick him out of New York.”

