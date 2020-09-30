Mission Produce, a leading supplier of fresh avocados, raised $96 million by offering 8.0 million shares (78% primary) at $12, below the range of $15 to $17. Selling shareholders offered about 1.4 million fewer shares than expected.



The Oxnard, CA-based company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AVO. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Citi served as joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article The pits: Avocado supplier Mission Produce prices downsized IPO below the range at $12 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



