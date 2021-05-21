The Pikachu (PIKA) Crypto Controversy: Why the New Meme Coin Has the Pokemon Community Divided

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The new Pikachu-based crypto called Pika (CCC:PIKA-USD) is causing controversy among Pokemon fans.

Source: Hannari_eli/Shutterstock.com

This new crypto mimics the Pokemon mascot not just in name but also in features. The crypto can evolve to take on new forms. That has it able to evolve from PIKA coins to Lightning, which will, in turn, evolve into RAI coins.

The cryptocurrency is catching flak after users on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) were made aware of it by user Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon. Here’s a few examples of users taking it to task.

People thought that the more recent mainline games was the low point for the fandom? No, I say this is.

On a more serious note, why are you tweeting about this? It's not something that is official, this is something that some fans did.

TPC might sue and shut this down.

— GBAura (@GrarisBAuris) May 20, 2021

Great, now Pokemon fans can get rekt on pump and dump memecoins

— j4kz (@mr_dress_up) May 20, 2021

I'm sure Nintendo's lawyers will be super OK with it.

— Zesty Time! (@Zesty_Time) May 20, 2021

Because what we need is more fucking cryptocurrencies. Fucking fantastic.

This really sucks, and honestly you shouldn't be giving it attention.

— Pac (@pacdude167) May 20, 2021

this one sucks

— ♡ Poppy! ♡ (@FunnyRatPoppy) May 20, 2021

Of course, it wouldn’t be a controversy without people on the other side to argue against those that find disdain in the Pikachu-based crypto. Let’s take a look at the other side in the Tweets below.

Its not just a crypto its a tcg with our own gtaphics and mechanics no affiliation to nintindo or pokemon we are taking two things we love and puting them togeather lawers have made sure were clean in that aspect and i still dont kno why the hate

— momo pika (@mattwil4420) May 20, 2021

I'm going against the grain on what other people are saying, but I find this crypto project really interesting.

— Yoohoo (@OnePasoAtATime) May 20, 2021

There is no copyright infringement. It's called PIKA it's an animal.

— FOMOs into pumps (@ExpiredYogurt__) May 20, 2021

You can hope how much you want. We consulted a legal team before doing that, and they double checked every moves we made in our roadmap. Nintendo can't sue us for using Pika nor for what we're trying to achieve: create a great community and utility coin.

— CryptoBoron (@aborin93) May 20, 2021

Pika all the way! This will be revolutionary- Pbay, booster packs, nfts and much much more!

— Phhhoo (@Phoolup1) May 20, 2021

So what’s the big takeaway from all of this controversy surrounding the Pikachu crypto? Meme coins aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but maybe don’t throw your money behind one with clear references to a copyrighted character.

PIKA was down 8.5% as of noon Friday.

