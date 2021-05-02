The Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Share Price Is Up 30% And Shareholders Are Holding On

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Over the last year the Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) share price is up 30%, but that's less than the broader market return. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 16% in three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Philip Morris International was able to grow EPS by 13% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 30% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PM Earnings Per Share Growth May 2nd 2021

We know that Philip Morris International has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Philip Morris International will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Philip Morris International the TSR over the last year was 38%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Philip Morris International shareholders gained a total return of 38% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 4% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Philip Morris International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

