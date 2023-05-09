The Perfect Fed Excuse (for Cuts)

TLDR: If they did want to cut rates, the alibi to reverse Fed’s policy may just have been published yesterday. Two highly anticipated publications highlighted mounting concerns that the three major regional bank collapses will lead to pullbacks in lending and drive down asset prices. How do you fight a credit crunch? You cut rates.

The twice-yearly financial stability report didn’t mince words. Recent regional bank crises and resulting worries about the “economic outlook, credit quality, and funding liquidity” could lead “banks and other financial institutions to further contract the supply of credit to the economy,” it said.

The quarterly Fed Senior Loan officer survey was equally surly: “In comparison to the largest banks, midsized and other banks more frequently cited concerns regarding their liquidity positions, deposit outflows and funding costs as reasons for tightening.”

If you’re a small (or even medium) bank, your not-entirely-crazy anxiety is that almost anyone with a sizable Twitter following has the potential to ruin your business. The best thing you can do for customer loyalty is to offer better yields on savings accounts. People like high rates after years of getting a big fat zero on their deposits.

But that makes shareholders sad because it weighs on profit margins. So loan rates have to go up, too. Businesses don’t like to pay higher prices so they borrow less. And the overall credit and investment cycle slows down.

You’d think in a competitive market - the U.S. has literally thousands of banks, more than any other nation - the pressure to earn business is too strong to keep rates high. You’d be surprised.

Money center banks (Citi, JPMChase) are a visible presence in large metro areas but much of the U.S. is banked by a few small lenders. Marissa, the local banker, often knows the borrower personally. If Hank is late on his loan payments, he knows the next school pick up could be awkward.

Small businesses employ half of all American workers so these banks are a lifeline to a very important source of job creation, local construction etc. Central bankers understand that shutting off credit to the economy is like cutting off blood supply: it can’t happen.

