The PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Share Price Has Soared 349%, Delighting Many Shareholders

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) share price down 10% in the last month. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). To be precise, the stock price is 349% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, PennyMac Financial Services managed to grow its earnings per share at 59% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 35% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 2.74.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PFSI Earnings Per Share Growth April 30th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how PennyMac Financial Services has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for PennyMac Financial Services the TSR over the last 5 years was 367%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that PennyMac Financial Services shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 102% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 36% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - PennyMac Financial Services has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

