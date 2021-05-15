The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stocks Pounded By 25% But Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

To the annoyance of some shareholders, The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares are down a considerable 25% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 51% in the last year.

Although its price has dipped substantially, Pennant Group may still be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 66.8x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Pennant Group as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:PNTG Price Based on Past Earnings May 15th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Pennant Group.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Pennant Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 224%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 38% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 23% each year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Pennant Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Pennant Group's shares may have retreated, but its P/E is still flying high. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Pennant Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Pennant Group you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.