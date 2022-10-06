The past year for Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) investors has not been profitable

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) share price has gained 22% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 67% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Zevia PBC didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Zevia PBC saw its revenue grow by 25%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 67% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:ZVIA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Zevia PBC will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Zevia PBC shareholders are down 67% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 18%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 22%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Zevia PBC that you should be aware of before investing here.

