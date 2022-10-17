The past year for Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) investors has not been profitable

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. We wouldn't blame Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 85% in just one year. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Wheels Up Experience because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 50% in the last three months. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Wheels Up Experience didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Wheels Up Experience increased its revenue by 47%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 85% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Wheels Up Experience shareholders are happy with the loss of 85% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 25%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 50% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Wheels Up Experience that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

