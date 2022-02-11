The past year for Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) investors has not been profitable

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 63% in that period. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Vivos Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Vivos Therapeutics grew its revenue by 23% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 63%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:VVOS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.8% in the last year, Vivos Therapeutics shareholders might be miffed that they lost 63%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 35% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Vivos Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

