The past year for Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) investors has not been profitable

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 55%. Because Vision Marine Technologies hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 11% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Vision Marine Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Vision Marine Technologies grew its revenue by 13% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 55% loss for shareholders, over the year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:VMAR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 24th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Vision Marine Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 26% in the last year, Vision Marine Technologies shareholders might be miffed that they lost 55%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 11%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Vision Marine Technologies you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

