The past year for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) investors has not been profitable

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 59% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Similarweb because we don't have a long term history to look at. Even worse, it's down 12% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Similarweb isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Similarweb grew its revenue by 48% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 59%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:SMWB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

Take a more thorough look at Similarweb's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Similarweb shareholders are happy with the loss of 59% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 7.6%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 6.5%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Similarweb , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

