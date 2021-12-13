The past year for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) investors has not been profitable

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 22%. That's well below the market return of 23%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 0.8% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because SI-BONE made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

SI-BONE grew its revenue by 23% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 22% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:SIBN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2021

This free interactive report on SI-BONE's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

SI-BONE shareholders are down 22% for the year, but the broader market is up 23%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 0.3% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with SI-BONE , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

