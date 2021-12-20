The past year for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) investors has not been profitable

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 78% in just one year. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Shattuck Labs hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 53% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Shattuck Labs recorded just US$1,281,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Shattuck Labs has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Shattuck Labs investors might realise.

Shattuck Labs has plenty of cash in the bank, with cash in excess of all liabilities sitting at US$241m, when it last reported (September 2021). That allows management to focus on growing the business, and not worry too much about raising capital. But since the share price has dropped 78% in the last year , it seems like the market might have been over-excited previously. You can see in the image below, how Shattuck Labs' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

NasdaqGS:STTK Debt to Equity History December 20th 2021

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 18% in the last year, Shattuck Labs shareholders might be miffed that they lost 78%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 53%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Shattuck Labs is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

