The past year for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) investors has not been profitable

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) share price has gained 11% in the last three months. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 20% in one year, under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Royalty Pharma had to report a 59% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 20% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:RPRX Earnings Per Share Growth December 31st 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Royalty Pharma's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While Royalty Pharma shareholders are down 19% for the year (even including dividends), the market itself is up 21%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 11% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Royalty Pharma .

Royalty Pharma is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

