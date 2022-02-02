The past year for Redwire (NYSE:RDW) investors has not been profitable

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 47%. That's well below the market return of 9.5%. Redwire may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The share price has dropped 58% in three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Redwire wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Redwire increased its revenue by 226%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 47% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:RDW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Redwire

A Different Perspective

While Redwire shareholders are down 47% for the year, the market itself is up 9.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 58% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Redwire better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Redwire .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

