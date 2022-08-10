The past year for ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) investors has not been profitable

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 68%. ON24 may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that ON24 didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, ON24 increased its revenue by 11%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 68% loss for shareholders, over the year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ONTF Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling ON24 stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

ON24 shareholders are down 68% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 0.6% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ON24 better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - ON24 has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

ON24 is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

