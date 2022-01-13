The past year for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) investors has not been profitable

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) share price slid 26% over twelve months. That's well below the market return of 16%. Because nCino hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 32%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

nCino wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year nCino saw its revenue grow by 37%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 26% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:NCNO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think nCino will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 16% in the last year, nCino shareholders might be miffed that they lost 26%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 32% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand nCino better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for nCino you should know about.

We will like nCino better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

