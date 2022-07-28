The past year for Mondee Holdings (NASDAQ:MOND) investors has not been profitable

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) share price slid 24% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 14%. Because Mondee Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The last month has also been disappointing, with the stock slipping a further 25%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Mondee Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Mondee Holdings grew its revenue by 62% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 24% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:MOND Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We doubt Mondee Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 24% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 25% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Mondee Holdings (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Mondee Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.