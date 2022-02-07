The past year for Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) investors has not been profitable

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX); the share price is down a whopping 79% in the last twelve months. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Lucira Health may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 28% in a month.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Lucira Health made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:LHDX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

This free interactive report on Lucira Health's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.9% in the last year, Lucira Health shareholders might be miffed that they lost 79%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 15% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Lucira Health (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

