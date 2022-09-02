The past year for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) investors has not been profitable

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 33%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 18%. Because LENSAR hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 12% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

LENSAR wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, LENSAR increased its revenue by 21%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 33%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqCM:LNSR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt LENSAR shareholders are happy with the loss of 33% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 12% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LENSAR better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with LENSAR , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

