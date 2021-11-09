The past year for Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) investors has not been profitable

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 58% in that time. Because Katapult Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 9.2%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Katapult Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Katapult Holdings saw its revenue grow by 80%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 58%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:KPLT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Katapult Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While Katapult Holdings shareholders are down 58% for the year, the market itself is up 33%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 2.6% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Katapult Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.