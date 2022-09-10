The past year for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) investors has not been profitable

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 25% in the last year, well below the market return.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately HealthStream reported an EPS drop of 13% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 25% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 96.90, the market remains optimistic.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:HSTM Earnings Per Share Growth September 10th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on HealthStream's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that HealthStream shareholders are down 25% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.1% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HealthStream better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with HealthStream , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

