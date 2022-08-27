The past year for Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) investors has not been profitable

It is a pleasure to report that the Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is up 68% in the last quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 53% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Global-e Online made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Global-e Online increased its revenue by 60%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 53% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:GLBE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 27th 2022

This free interactive report on Global-e Online's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Global-e Online shareholders are down 53% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 68% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Global-e Online better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Global-e Online .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

