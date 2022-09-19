The past year for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) investors has not been profitable

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. We wouldn't blame Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 76% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Duck Creek Technologies hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 30% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Duck Creek Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Duck Creek Technologies increased its revenue by 18%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 76% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:DCT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Duck Creek Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Duck Creek Technologies shareholders are happy with the loss of 76% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 17%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 30% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Duck Creek Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Duck Creek Technologies you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.