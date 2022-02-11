The past year for Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) investors has not been profitable

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 65% in that time. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down55% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 34% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Digital Media Solutions grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

It's good to see it turn a profit, but we note it was reasonably close to profitability last year. And judging by the share price, the market is very disappointed indeed. Sentiment seems negative, despite the newfound profitability - so contrarians may want to take a look at the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DMS Earnings Per Share Growth February 11th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Digital Media Solutions' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Digital Media Solutions shareholders are down 65% for the year, but the broader market is up 4.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 16% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Digital Media Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Digital Media Solutions (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.