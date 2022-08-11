The past year for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) investors has not been profitable

It is a pleasure to report that the Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) is up 46% in the last quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 70% in that period. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Danimer Scientific wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Danimer Scientific saw its revenue grow by 11%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 70% in the last year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DNMR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Danimer Scientific

A Different Perspective

Danimer Scientific shareholders are down 70% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 46% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Danimer Scientific better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Danimer Scientific (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Danimer Scientific is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

