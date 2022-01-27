The past year for Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) investors has not been profitable

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 29% in one year, under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Codere Online Luxembourg didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Codere Online Luxembourg increased its revenue by 22%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 29%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:CDRO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 27th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While Codere Online Luxembourg shareholders are down 29% for the year, the market itself is up 7.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 28%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Codere Online Luxembourg is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

We will like Codere Online Luxembourg better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

