The past year for CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) investors has not been profitable

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) share price is down 40% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 5.9%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 25% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 24% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year CEVA saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CEVA Earnings Per Share Growth February 5th 2022

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on CEVA's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

CEVA shareholders are down 40% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.9% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CEVA better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for CEVA that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

