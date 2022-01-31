The past year for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NYSE:CCCS) investors has not been profitable

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) share price slid 26% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 9.7%. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 9.4% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings saw its revenue grow by 6.0%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 26% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CCCS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 9.7% in the last year, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 26%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 18%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

