The past year for Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) investors has not been profitable

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 31% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Canaan managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

We're surprised that the share price is lower given that improvement. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:CAN Earnings Per Share Growth July 19th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Canaan has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Canaan's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Canaan shareholders are happy with the loss of 31% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 6.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Canaan better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Canaan has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

