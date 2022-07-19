The past year for BARK (NYSE:BARK) investors has not been profitable

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK); the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last twelve months. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. BARK hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 60% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that BARK didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, BARK increased its revenue by 34%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 84%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:BARK Earnings and Revenue Growth July 19th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider.

A Different Perspective

We doubt BARK shareholders are happy with the loss of 84% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 60%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BARK better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with BARK (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

