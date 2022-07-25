The past year for ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) investors has not been profitable

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So we hope that those who held ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 85% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. We wouldn't rush to judgement on ATI Physical Therapy because we don't have a long term history to look at. Even worse, it's down 29% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because ATI Physical Therapy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

ATI Physical Therapy grew its revenue by 14% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 85% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ATIP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 25th 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt ATI Physical Therapy shareholders are happy with the loss of 85% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 22% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ATI Physical Therapy better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with ATI Physical Therapy (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

