The past year for 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) investors has not been profitable

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) share price has gained 23% in the last three months. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 58%. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

1stdibs.Com wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year 1stdibs.Com saw its revenue grow by 9.0%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 58% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:DIBS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 30th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt 1stdibs.Com shareholders are happy with the loss of 58% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 23% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with 1stdibs.Com (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

1stdibs.Com is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.