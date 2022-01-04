The past three years for STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) investors has not been profitable

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 47% in three years, versus a market return of about 97%. Furthermore, it's down 23% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

STRATA Skin Sciences wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years STRATA Skin Sciences saw its revenue shrink by 8.8% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The annual decline of 14% per year in that period has clearly disappointed holders. That makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. However, in this kind of situation you can sometimes find opportunity, where sentiment is negative but the company is actually making good progress.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:SSKN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling STRATA Skin Sciences stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 23% in the last year, STRATA Skin Sciences shareholders lost 0.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 7% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand STRATA Skin Sciences better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with STRATA Skin Sciences , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

STRATA Skin Sciences is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

